Annette Harrison
February 12, 1938 - November, 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Annette Harrison, 81 passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jason Blankenship and Rev. Josh Gale officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101-9929.
Annette was born in Taylor County to the late Howard and Libby Taunton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack E. Harrison of Crawford County, and sister, Yvonne Rutherford of Thomaston, Georgia. Annette graduated from Taylor County High School in 1957 and began her first and only job in 1958 at Robins Air Force Base. She retired in March of 1993 after 35 years as a C – 141 – Item Manager. Annette was a member of Lizella United Methodist Church and attended the New Beginners Sunday school Class.
She is survived by her niece, Connie (Roger) Alverson of Thomaston, Georgia and Cathy (Shannon) Brooks of Thomaston, Georgia, Brenda (Gary) Matheny of Cleveland, Tennessee; great nieces, Tiffany (Jason) Blankenship, of Macon, Georgia, Harleigh Alverson and Krysten Alverson, of Thomaston, Georgia and great nephews, Brian (Pauline) Matheny, and Wyatt Pollard, adopted grandson, Seth Ivey, of Lizella, Georgia and 10 great-great nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019