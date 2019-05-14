Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gray Memorial Chapel Gray , GA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Gray Memorial Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Levene Andrews

Jones County, Georgia- Annette Levene Andrews, 77, of Largo Drive, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm, Tuesday, at Gray Memorial Chapel in Gray. Funeral services will be held 12:00pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the chapel of Gray Memorial Chapel with interment at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Rev. Monroe Landers will officiate.

Mrs. Andrews was born March 1, 1942, in Juliette and had lived most of her life in the middle Georgia area. She was the daughter of the late Fred Walker Gaultney, Jr. and Mary Ruth Singleton Gaultney. Mrs. Andrews was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was the leasing agent for Jones Acres Mobile Home Park for many years. She loved the ocean, traveling, nature, gardening and her birds, but her greatest passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren, making sure they knew they were loved. Mrs. Andrews was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Andrews and a daughter: Beth Roberts.

Mrs. Andrews is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Susan Paulene and Kenneth Dale Teague, Jr.; grandchildren: Laura Sherese and Shaun Wilson; Brandon Van and Shelby Teague, William Jay Sr. and Amanda Drye, Stevie Nicole Drye and her fiance: Cane Johnson and Taylor Daniel Teague; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law: Deana and Monroe Landers; brother: Roy Gaultney and by several nieces and nephews.

The family may be contacted at the residence.

Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Annette Levene Andrews. Please visit our online memorial at





