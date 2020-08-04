Annette Marie (Kerch, Formanek) Molesky
December 18, 1939 - August 2, 2020
Bonaire, Georgia- Annette Marie (Kerch, Formanek) Molesky, age 80, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Summerhill Senior Living Community in Perry.
She was born on the 18th of December, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio. Annette loved to dress up for Halloween and made all of her own costumes from items that she got from the Salvation Army Thrift Store or yard sales. After Annette could no longer get around, she would still dress up and hand out candy to the trick or treaters.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Robert Molesky; son, James Formanek (Barbara); grand daughters, Ashley, Brittany, Jamie, and Samantha; siblings, Norbert, and Marie; step-sons and family, Tony, Teressa, Eric, Matthew, and Angie; grandchildren, Amber Nicole, Ian Rilynne and Ady. She was "Aunt Annette" to many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Molesky will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Annette Marie (Kerch, Formanek) Molesky to the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF), P.O. Box 14005, Lenexa, Kansas 66285-4005.
