10/16/1939 - 03/31/2019
DANVILLE, GA- Mabel Annette Quattlebaum Novovic, 79 of Hwy 358, passed away Sunday in Macon.
Memorial Services will be held Wednesday April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Mount Zion Baptist Church. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield will officiate.
Mrs. Novovic, was born in Columbia South Carolina, the daughter of the late Thomas Walter and Mabel Hunt Quattlebaum. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Tina Bartlett, and Sherri Stevens, along with her brother Thomas Quattlebaum. Annette was the owner of Time Clock Repair Shop for over 50 years. She was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church and attended the Neva Carden Sunday School Class at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband Milisav Novovic. Daughter, Victoria Robinson. Grandson Tristan Robinson. Several Nieces and Nephews. Annette will be missed by her companions, Sassy, Maggie, and Romeo.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements
