Annie Belle Lucas Howell

January 17,1934 - March 21, 2020

Danville, GA.- Annie Belle Lucas Howell (better known as Mrs. William Robert Howell's Pretty Woman) passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by her four adult children who loved and respected her so much: James Robert Howell of Cary, Connie Ann Howell of Danville, William Randy Howell of Danville, and Bonnie Belle Howell Nobles of Danville. Annie Belle's parents, George and Varana Baggarly Lucas, and her three brothers, Benton Lucas, James Everest Lucas (Bud), and Felix Clarence Lucas), preceded her in death. Annie Belle was known by several nicknames. Her father gave her the nickname, "Dump," because she was so skinny and small. The nickname stuck with her because her father, George Lucas, was killed in an automobile wreck when she was six years old. She answered to many names including "Dunk," "Anna Belle," and "Ann," but to her family she was Mama, Granny Dump, Granny Dumpling, Aunt Dump, Cousin Anna Belle, or Dunky Lunky. She graciously and kindly answered to any title.

She graduated from Twiggs-Wilkinson High School in 1953 and was voted Friendliest and Best All Around. She received a special award for her writing penmanship and was selected to hand-write the Senior Class Play Program.

On July 10, 1953, she married the love of her life, William. Before his passing on Feb. 28, 2014, he would often share that he saw her when she was seven years old, and he was fourteen years old and he told his mom that he was going to marry her, and he DID thirteen years later. They became inseparable for the next sixty two years. Annie Belle often shared that on the day of her wedding, William took her to Macon and she bought her wedding dress, picked up her wedding cake, had her hair done, got her flowers, and William bought him a new suit all in one day. They returned home and were married at her mother's house on the corner of Cool Spring's Primitive Baptist Church, right near her final resting place. They headed off to Fernandina Beach for their honeymoon which was the beginning of a special, beautiful life together.

Annie Belle worked at the Cochran Shirt Factory for a while and at the Wheeler Camp Pepper Plant. However, her greatest work was in being a loving, supportive farmer's and bus driver's wife, an awesome homemaker, and special, caring, loving mom to her four children. She was known for being a great cook especially making delicious turkey and dressing, seven day pickles, fruitcake, tea cakes, biscuits and fried ham/side meat, sweet tea, seasoned veggies, and chicken and dumplings. She loved to cook! Annie Belle loved to help with showers for family and friends, and could be found sharing her food gifts with families suffering losses in their lives. She was a great seamstress making clothes for herself and her daughters. Her handiwork was most apparent in the beautiful quilts that she pieced together with her favorite being her yo-yo quilts.

She loved keeping in touch with the "elderly" in the community and made special efforts each week to call to check on them. For 17 years, she and William delivered the Macon Telegraph. She took pride in making sure that the paper was delivered on time and stuffed correctly from Sections A to G...Many in the community said they were the best carriers ever! One of her greatest loves was being a Twiggs Academy Trojan parent, grandparent, and supporter. For many years in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, she helped transport many community students back and forth to school and provided them with her delicious tea cakes as treats. She was always helping with fund raisers and working at ball tournaments selling homemade goodies. She never lost her passion for the school. For almost 40 years, she and William travelled throughout Georgia watching their children and grandchildren play basketball. They loved every mile.

She deeply loved her children, grandchildren [Matthew Howell (Suzanne), Mark Howell (Casey), Lucas Howell, Miranda Amato (Kerry), Logan Nobles, and great grandchildren (Caroline Howell, Turner Howell, J.K. Howell Moxley Howell, and Charleigh Kate Amato.) ?She lovingly helped raise her grandchildren!

Annie Belle will be missed by the Cool Springs, Danville, Jeffersonville, Cary, and Allentown communities. The family wishes to thank all who helped make her life a beautiful journey. Her faith in God never wavered and she looked to Him daily through prayers. She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, and loved Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church. A beautiful, "Pretty Woman," has touched many lives and will never be forgotten. She never wanted any recognition or accolades. She lived a life that was filled with service, kindness, giving, helping, faith, family, friends, and love. As she lovingly pieced her quilt pieces together, Annie Belle's life was lovingly pieced together by all who loved her. She is "resting high on that mountain," and enjoying the place where the roses never fade." All who knew her are enjoying "precious memories." Our world would be a better place if we adhered to the quote that Annie Belle selected as a high school senior: "A giggle here, a giggle there, she has friends everywhere." Yes, the tears are flowing because there is a huge hole in our hearts because she was loved so much. We will miss her cooking, sharp mental skills, great memory skills, and her lighting up the room upon arrival. Each year when the hummingbirds return, when the double begonias are blooming, and the Howell Christmas gathering occurs on December 24, there will be a special remembrance of a precious lady. (A special thanks to her cousin, Annette Faulk, for her weekly visits to brighten her days, and to her many circle of telephone buddies for keeping her in touch with her beloved communities. Also, Dr. Vega and Alicia (Dublin), thanks for your kindness.)

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, March 24th at Fisher Funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 25th at 4:00 PM at Cool Springs Baptist Church with burial in the Cool Springs Cemetery. The family is meeting at the William R. and Annie Belle Howell residence in Danville (Bleckley County). Fisher Funeral Home is respectfully in charge of arrangements.





