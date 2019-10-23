Annie Bilow Howard
Sept. 10, 1944 - Oct. 17, 2019
Byron, GA- Annie L. Bilow Howard, 75, of Byron, Georgia passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. A funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Born in Macon, She was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Bilow and Ruby Mae Jones Bilow. She was the widow of Charles Vinson Howard. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Bilow, grandsons, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son, John Bilow; Granddaughters, Jessica Bilow, Brittany Conner, Chasity Brantley, Mary Jones and Kristin Baker. Grandsons, Jonathan Bilow, Adin Bilow and Brian Baker;Great Grandsons, Trentin Crowley, Isaac Tacubeno, Cayden Tacubeno, Josiah Tacubeno and Robbie Baker; Great granddaughters, Katelynn Conner, Adrianna Tacubeno, Hannah Lentz, Gracie Lynn Baker, Brooklynn Baker and Bella Baker. Special niece and nephews, Teresa Long, Charlie Parker Robertson and Jimmy Mullis. Daughter in law; Tracy Bilow, and a number of nieces and nephews. In her free time she attended every ball game, dance recital and cheer practice that she could for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retirement she enjoyed spending her days crafting. She helped plan many of weddings in the family and loved every minute of it. As a single parent she was the best mother and father we could have asked for.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019