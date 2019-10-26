Annie Daniel Dawson
March 15, 1923 - October 23, 2019
Hawkinsville, GA- Mrs. Annie Catherine Daniel Dawson, 96, of Hawkinsville, Ga. passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Pinewood Manor Nursing Home, Hawkinsville Ga. Graveside service for family only will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Orange Hill Cemetery with Rev. Don McClung.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 26, at 3:00 p.m. in the Clark Funeral Home chapel. A Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 2:50 pm. before the service.
Mrs. Dawson was a native of Pulaski Co. and a member of Hawkinsville First Baptist Church. She was a Retired homemaker. She worked for many years at the Hat Shoppe, Kiddie Kapers, Crest 5 and 10 cent store. Annie was preceded in death by her parents, E. O. and Rowena Daniel. Her husband; Thomas S. Dawson Jr. her brothers; Luscious and Oliver Daniel, her son; Michael Edward Dawson, daughter; Beth Crawford and grandson; Dan Dawson
Survivors include sons; Thomas S. Dawson III (Nancy) of Hawkinsville Ga., Danny Dawson (Sue) of Hawkinsville Ga. Son in law; Mike Crawford of Cornelia Ga. Sister; Mary Andrews of Hawkinsville Ga. Grandchildren; Paige Rainey, Michael Dawson, Michael Crawford, Cathy Crawford, Danyelle Dawson, 11 Great grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hawkinsville
Clark Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please sign the online register at www.clarkfuneralhawkinsville.com.
View the online memorial for Annie Daniel Dawson
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019