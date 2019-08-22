Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie "Ruth" Davis. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home Funeral service Following Services McCullough Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Annie "Ruth" Davis

May 20, 1932 - August 21, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- On the morning of Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Ruth Davis, peacefully passed away at her home. She was 87 years old. Born in Scotland, Georgia, Ruth was the daughter of the late Stonewall and Irene Stokes. She left home at the age of 13 and supported herself by waitressing while she earned her GED. Ruth married the love of her life, Jack, at the age of 22. She later worked as a Civil Servant on Robins Air Force Base and was employed as a cashier at the base Commissary for many years until her retirement. In her free time, you could always find Ruth outside walking and gardening. She was passionate about the flowers and plants in her yard and took great care of them. Ruth also enjoyed cooking and insisted on keeping a clean house. A woman of true class, Ruth was always "done up" whether she was going out or staying in for the night. She liked watching sports, especially her favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. Ruth was very adventurous, wasn't scared of anything, and loved spur of the moment activities. She liked fishing, riding motorbikes, and even at the age 60, Ruth went parasailing. She lived life to the fullest and was a social butterfly who took delight in being with other people. She loved to vacation at Panama City Beach in Florida. Most of all, Ruth was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend to many and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Douglas Davis; siblings, Francis Forrester and Faye McCarn.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Wayne Davis (Diane Bower) and Troy Davis of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Troy Davis, Jr. (Heather) of Macon; great granddaughter, Ailee Grace Davis; and siblings, Bessie Harrelson of McRae and Peggy Bailey of Pensacola, Florida.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Davis following in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Davis will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Annie "Ruth" Davis to , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.

