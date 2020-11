Or Copy this URL to Share

Annie Della Smith

November 10, 2020

Gray, Georgia - Ms. Annie Della Smith passed November 10, 2020 in Macon, GA. Ms. Smith was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of the Eatonton Seventh Day Adventist Church in Eatonton, GA.

Graveside services are 1:30 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Saint Rest Cemetery.

