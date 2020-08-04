Annie GilesApril 17, 1938 - July 30, 2020Kathleen, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Annie Giles will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lamar Cemetery (1003 Feagin Mill Road Warner Robins, GA).She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Jimmy Lee Giles, Dorothy (Dwight SR) Collins, Robert (Trish) Cone, and Johnny (Martha) Cone; sisters: Carrestien Carmichael, and Sara Cone; three very devoted grand-children: Treaser Johnson, Latonya Johnson, and Dwight Collins Jr; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.Please continue to practice social distancing.Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary