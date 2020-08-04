1/1
Annie Giles
1938 - 2020
Annie Giles
April 17, 1938 - July 30, 2020
Kathleen, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Annie Giles will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lamar Cemetery (1003 Feagin Mill Road Warner Robins, GA).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Jimmy Lee Giles, Dorothy (Dwight SR) Collins, Robert (Trish) Cone, and Johnny (Martha) Cone; sisters: Carrestien Carmichael, and Sara Cone; three very devoted grand-children: Treaser Johnson, Latonya Johnson, and Dwight Collins Jr; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Please continue to practice social distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
AUG
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lamar Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
