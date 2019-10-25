Annie Grimes Pertillo
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Annie Grimes Pertillo will be held 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Magnolia Baptist Church. Pastor Sidney Lattimore will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Pertillo, 59, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Kenneth Pertillo, Sr.; children, Deameatrice Grimes, Taurus Cernogg, Kenneth (Ashley) Pertillo, Jr., and Tiffany Pertillo; five sisters; nine brothers; thirteen grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 2325 East Pinehill Dr.
Jones Brother Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019