Mother Annie Julia Tharpe
Macon, Georgia- Funeral services for Mother Annie Julia Tharpe will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr., will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Tharpe, 102, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Survivors includes her five children, John (Alicia) Daniels, Joe (Brenda) Daniels, Mable Tharpe-Curry, Christine Bowden and Sheila Chappell; sister, Easter Robinson and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; great great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 21, 2019