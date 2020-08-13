Annie L. KendrickJuly 29, 1943 - August 7, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Annie Louise Kendrick. A Celebration of Life (Private Family Only) will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Quentin Taylor will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three loving children, William Kendrick, Deloise Kendrick Carswell & Darlene Kendrick Clark and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines.