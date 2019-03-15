Annie Lee Cliett
|
February 14, 1923 - March 11, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
Family contact: 1139 Lamont Street Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019