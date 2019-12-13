Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie Lee (McCarty) Kile

September 14, 1930 - December 10, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Annie Lee Kile, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at SummerHill Senior Living Community in Perry, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00am with Reverend Mike Slade officiating. Annie will then be laid to rest next to her husband at Parkway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Annie to Second Baptist Church, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Annie was born in Colbert, Georgia on September 14, 1930 to the late Benjamin Bradley and Montez (Herring) McCarty. She worked and retired after a number of years as an inspector for the United States Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Annie graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class. She loved spending time in her garden and reading. She was a very active member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins for most of her life. Annie's greatest joy was her family. She was a doting grandmother and adored every moment she spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Edward Kile, Sr., siblings; Josie Fowler, Charles McCarty, Janie Jones, Jimmy McCarty and Billy McCarty and son-in-law, Gene Myers.

Left to cherish her beloved memory are her children; Sammy Kile, Jr. (Sharon) of Warner Robins, GA, Karen Myers of Warner Robins, GA, and Brad Kile (Elena) of Kathleen, GA; five grandchildren; Brian Kile, Lara Kile, Lindsey Cher (Kevin), Benjamin Kile and Gracie Kile, one great-grandchild, Zander Cher, three sisters; Mary Davis of Texas, Polly Fowler (Bobby) of North Carolina and Bonnie Parten (Jerry) of Colbert, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.





View the online memorial for Annie Lee (McCarty) Kile





Annie Lee (McCarty) KileSeptember 14, 1930 - December 10, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Annie Lee Kile, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at SummerHill Senior Living Community in Perry, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The funeral service will be held immediately following at 11:00am with Reverend Mike Slade officiating. Annie will then be laid to rest next to her husband at Parkway Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in memory of Annie to Second Baptist Church, 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.Annie was born in Colbert, Georgia on September 14, 1930 to the late Benjamin Bradley and Montez (Herring) McCarty. She worked and retired after a number of years as an inspector for the United States Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Annie graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class. She loved spending time in her garden and reading. She was a very active member of Second Baptist Church in Warner Robins for most of her life. Annie's greatest joy was her family. She was a doting grandmother and adored every moment she spent with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Edward Kile, Sr., siblings; Josie Fowler, Charles McCarty, Janie Jones, Jimmy McCarty and Billy McCarty and son-in-law, Gene Myers.Left to cherish her beloved memory are her children; Sammy Kile, Jr. (Sharon) of Warner Robins, GA, Karen Myers of Warner Robins, GA, and Brad Kile (Elena) of Kathleen, GA; five grandchildren; Brian Kile, Lara Kile, Lindsey Cher (Kevin), Benjamin Kile and Gracie Kile, one great-grandchild, Zander Cher, three sisters; Mary Davis of Texas, Polly Fowler (Bobby) of North Carolina and Bonnie Parten (Jerry) of Colbert, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close