Annie Lee VinsonMacon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Annie Lee Vinson will be held 10 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Valera Bell will officiate. Mrs. Vinson, 66, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.Survivors includes her two sons, Gerald Henderson and Christopher Henderson; four sisters, Rosetta McKay, Marie Henderson, Daisy Stephens and Ellen (Hilton) Banks; brother, Charles Henderson and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.