Annie Lorraine Forest
April 30, 1952 - February 21, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Annie Lorraine Forest. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave., Macon GA. 31208. Reverend Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 411 Petunia Ave., Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Annie Lorraine Forest
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019