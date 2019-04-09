Annie Louise Goodwin (1941 - 2019)
Annie Louise Goodwin
January 12, 1941 - April 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Annie Louise Goodwin, 78, are 12:00PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella, Georgia. The family will greet friends, 7:00-8:00PM, Tuesday, April 9th at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon, Georgia.


Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2019
