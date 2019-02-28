Annie Mae Kendrick (1919 - 2019)
Annie Mae Kendrick
October 25, 1919 - February 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Home-going Celebration for Mrs. Annie Mae Kendrick will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Stubbs Chapel Baptist Church ( Macon, GA). Survivors include 10 children, a brother and a host of grandchildren & great grandchildren to six generations.
Visitation will be Thursday February 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019
