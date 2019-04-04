ANNIE MAE MIMS
PERRY, GA- Annie Mae Mims, 86, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Memorial Heights Baptist Church. Burial will be in Pinehurst Cemetery immediately following the service.
"Nanny," as she was lovingly referred to by so many, was always a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for and taking care of her family through the years. She loved her family and she loved her church, Memorial Heights Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Steve Mims, and three brothers.
Survivors include her children, Mike Mims (Brenda) and Barbara Doss; grandchildren, Clint Crozier (Christi), Tara Rodda, Justin Mims (Sophie Fullerton), Schaunta Mims, Brandon Mims, Ronald Kay, David Trimble, Roseanne Trimble, and Alicia Collins (Grady); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Montine Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the guestbook online. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for ANNIE MAE MIMS
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019