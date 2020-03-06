Annie Mason Loyd
McIntyre, Georgia- Annie Rachel Mason Loyd age 89, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 6th at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Browher, Jr. and Rev. Lucius Youngblood. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Annie was a life-long resident of Wilkinson County. She was retired from Evans Clay Company. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Francis Mason and Daisy Idell Whitaker Mason. She was preceded in death by her husband Alton L. "Bo" Loyd, and stepdaughter Cathy Coussons. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.
Survivors include a stepdaughter Carol Ann Payne (Truitt) of Danville, two brothers Larry Mason of McIntyre and Harold Mason of Milledgeville, sister-in-law Jackie Mason of McIntyre, brother-in-law Dr. Morris Wood of Gray, stepson-in-law Tommy Coussons, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Friday from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church.
Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wilkinson County Historical Society or to the .
Visit coueyreecestanley.com to express tributes.
Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020