Annie Maude Cook Ash

September 24, 1924 - April 18, 2019

Savannah, GA- Mrs Annie Maude Cook Ash was welcomed into the arms of God April 18, 2019.

Mrs Ash was born September 24 th 1924 in Arlington, Georgia. She was a faithful wife, a loving mother and caring friend. Her early years were spent close to her home in Arlington with her Mother Katie Claude Johnson. She later attended Georgia State College for Women where she met Winans Ellis Ash. Upon his return from WWII Winans and Maude married in September 1945.

The couple began a large loving family. Celebrating her life are 6 children, Winans Ellis Ash (Antonia), Zandra Elaine Martin (Richard, dec.), James Michael Ash (Connie), Debra Ann Stulik (Miro), Patricia Gayle Alderman (Bryan) and Linda Sharon Ash (David), 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Ash was a devoted member of St Luke United Methodist Church. She was a supporter of numerous charitable organizations but was humble and felt that one's good works should speak for themselves. She was an example to all those who knew her radiating a deep unwavering faith and a fair and generous nature. She was the rock on which her family was built.

Please direct remembrances to Hospice Savannah, The Barnabas Center, or St Luke United Methodist Church.

Funeral Service will be at Baker McCullough Funeral Home (Hubert C Baker Chapel) on April 20,2019 at 5:00 pm. There will be a visitation from 4 pm to 5 pm. Graveside services will be on Sunday at 3:30 pm at Clinton United Methodist Church Cemetery.





