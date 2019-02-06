Annie Pearl Culp
August 12, 1928 - February 4, 2019
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Annie Pearl Culp of Macon GA was born August 12, 1928. She was preceded in death by her daughter; Frances Culp. She is survived by her sister; Leila Butler of Savannah GA, son; Joseph Culp of Macon GA, grandchildren; Shereka (Terrick) Smalls of Bonaire GA, Latrinta Spivey of Marietta GA, great-grandchildren; Lily & Josiah Smalls both of Bonaire GA and a host of other relatives & friends.
Family contact: 802 Mathis Mill Dr. Bonaire GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon,
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019