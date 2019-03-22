Annie Pearl Lewis
August 17, 1930 - March 19, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 @ 1:00 PM at Bentley's Chapel; 1039 Shurling Dr. Macon GA with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Wake: Friday, March 22, 2019 at Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-7 PM
Family contact: 2485 Donald Ave. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019