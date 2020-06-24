Annie Pearl Lockett
1933 - 2020
October 17, 1933 - June 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Annie P. Lockett passed away June 18,2020. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Angela L. Braswell, Rev. Lewis E. Lockett, Jr., Donna L. Upshaw and Audrey L. Willis.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
