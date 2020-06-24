Annie Pearl Lockett
October 17, 1933 - June 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Annie P. Lockett passed away June 18,2020. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Angela L. Braswell, Rev. Lewis E. Lockett, Jr., Donna L. Upshaw and Audrey L. Willis.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Annie Pearl Lockett
October 17, 1933 - June 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Annie P. Lockett passed away June 18,2020. Graveside Services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her children, Angela L. Braswell, Rev. Lewis E. Lockett, Jr., Donna L. Upshaw and Audrey L. Willis.
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
View the online memorial for Annie Pearl Lockett
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.