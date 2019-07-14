Annie Rose Collins Roundtree (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Rose Collins Roundtree.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Chapel
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Warner Robins CME Church
200 Othal H. Lakey Cir.
Warner Robins, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Annie Rose Collins Roundtree
March 2, 1947 - July 11, 2019
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Home-going service for Mrs. Annie Rose Collins Roundtree will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Warner Robins CME Church. (200 Othal H. Lakey Cir. Warner Robins, GA).
Survivors include her Daughter Cherelia Roundtree James; Grandchildren Nathanel Alexander and Rebecca Elise James; Siblings Helen Jones, Nehemiah Collins, Carolyn Smarts, Commodore Alfred Collins(U.S. Navy Retired), Janet Collins, Phyllis Stephens, Kathy Henderson and Pamela White(Willard); She will also be cherished by her Uncle Honorable Willie L. Talton, Georgia State Representative, RET., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Annie Rose Collins Roundtree will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.


View the online memorial for Annie Rose Collins Roundtree
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.