Annie Rose Collins Roundtree
March 2, 1947 - July 11, 2019
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Home-going service for Mrs. Annie Rose Collins Roundtree will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday July 16, 2019 at Warner Robins CME Church. (200 Othal H. Lakey Cir. Warner Robins, GA).
Survivors include her Daughter Cherelia Roundtree James; Grandchildren Nathanel Alexander and Rebecca Elise James; Siblings Helen Jones, Nehemiah Collins, Carolyn Smarts, Commodore Alfred Collins(U.S. Navy Retired), Janet Collins, Phyllis Stephens, Kathy Henderson and Pamela White(Willard); She will also be cherished by her Uncle Honorable Willie L. Talton, Georgia State Representative, RET., and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Visitation for Mrs. Annie Rose Collins Roundtree will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on July 14, 2019