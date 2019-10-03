Annie Ruth Bennett
McRae, Georgia- Annie Ruth Bennett, 95, of McRae, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Serenity Place in Dublin.
Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her husband, Burnice Alfred (B.A.) Bennett; daughter, Barbara Smith; her parents, William Thomas Batchelor and Geneva Allagood Batchelor. She was a member of Scotland Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Funeral Services will be he held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 4th in the Scotland Baptist Church with interment to follow in the Trinity (Browning) Cemetery.
The Rev. James Hammock, Rev. Mark Davidson and Rev. Ray Harris will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00P.M. on Thursday, October 3rd at Lowe's Funeral Home.
Survivors include her children, Gail (Ernie) Broach of Gray, Louise (Frank) Abney of Scotland, James (Sandy) Bennett of Milan, Rex Bennett of McRae; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Please express your condolences online at lowesfuneralhome.net
Lowe's Funeral Home of Helena is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Annie Ruth Bennett
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019