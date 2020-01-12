Annie Ruth Stone Moore
September 17, 1950 - January 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Annie Ruth Stone Moore are 12:00 PM Tuesday, January 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moore was born in Covington, GA to the parentage of the late Millard Cosby and Mollie Ruth Brooks Ingram. She graduated from A. L. Miller High School in Macon, received her Bachelor's Degree from Georgia Southwestern State University and her Master's Degree from Georgia College and State University. Mrs. Moore retired from the Coliseum Medical Centers.
Survivors include: children, Arthur Axam (Chandra) Moore, Jr. and Arthelia (Bennie) Nelson; brother, Frederick Brooks; 5 grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020