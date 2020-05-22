Annie Ruth Turner
November 1, 1933 - May 19, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Annie Ruth Turner
Published in The Telegraph on May 22, 2020.