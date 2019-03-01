Annie S. Smith
June 26, 1941 - February 24, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-going services for Mrs. Annie Sandra Chaney Smith will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday March 2, 2019 at The Mount Moriah Baptist Church(1256 Chaney Rd, Unadilla, GA 31091).
Viewing will be held an hour prior to service (10:00 AM).
Services will be provided by Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019