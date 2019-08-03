Annie Simonne Gray
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Annie Simonne Gray will be held 2 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church. Pastor Kenneth Boswell will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Family Private Cemetery. Mrs. Gray, 73, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, W. Wilson Gray, Jr. M. D.; two children, Woodrow Wilson (Jennifer) Gray, III, and Timiko Gray (Michael) Sinclair; one sister; three brothers; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2019