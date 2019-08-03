Annie Simonne Gray

Guest Book
  • "Dr. Gray and Family. We are so sorry for your loss. ..."
    - Jerrold and Luezett Pitts
  • "DR.GRAY and Family I am so saddened to hear passing of..."
    - IDA Gibson
  • "To the Gray family, you have ours deepest sympathy,May God..."
    - Wanda&Alvin Middleton and family
  • "DR. Gray & FAMILY, I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS."
    - JUDY VEAL
  • "Donald and I are so saddened to hear of the passing of..."
    - Katherine Robinson
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church
Obituary
Annie Simonne Gray
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Annie Simonne Gray will be held 2 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church. Pastor Kenneth Boswell will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Family Private Cemetery. Mrs. Gray, 73, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, W. Wilson Gray, Jr. M. D.; two children, Woodrow Wilson (Jennifer) Gray, III, and Timiko Gray (Michael) Sinclair; one sister; three brothers; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 3, 2019
