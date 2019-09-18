Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie "Ann" (Bell) Thomas. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM First Baptist Church 210 Garmon Street Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annie "Ann" Bell Thomas

November 20, 1950 - September 13, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia- On the morning of Friday, September 13, 2019, Ann Thomas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 68 years old. The daughter of the late Stanford, Sr. and Louise Shelton, Ann was born in Plains, Georgia. She attended Allen University in Columbia, South Carolina, Ann continued her education at Fort Valley State University where she earned her master's degree. Ann went on to receive a specialist degree from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She then worked as an Educator for 14 years in Broward County, Florida, before relocating to Warner Robins where she continued her career with the Houston County Board of Education for 16 years until her retirement in 2013. A woman of unrelenting faith, Ann was a devoted member of First Baptist Church and a part of the Prime Timer's Bible study group. In her free time, she enjoyed baking, traveling, and shopping. She traveled across the United States and attended two Super Bowls. Most of all, Ann adored spending time with her family, especially with her grandbabies. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Ann will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph, Stanford Jr., Nathaniel, James Shelton and Mary Bryant.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Dana Brock (Alonzo) of Perry and Angienik Allen (Jeffrey) of Ramstein, Germany; grandchildren, Kenya Head and Ria Allen; siblings, Betty Jackson (McArthur), Daisy Bryant, Ray Shelton (Darlene), and Robin Dunn, all of Warner Robins; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 210 Garmon Street, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088. Afterward, Ann Thomas will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Ann Thomas to Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.





View the online memorial for Annie "Ann" Bell Thomas





