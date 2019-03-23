Annie Virginia Grant Taylor
Jan. 31, 1922 - March 22, 2019
Oglethorpe, Georgia- Mrs. Annie Virginia Grant Taylor, age 97, of Oglethorpe, Georgia passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon, Georgia.
Services are scheduled for Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Oglethorpe Baptist Church. Rev. Chet Ragsdale and Rev. Richard Taylor will officiate. Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens in Oglethorpe, Ga.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her two surviving children: Patricia T. Lott (Dan) of Roswell, Georgia and Ann Taylor McLeod of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren: Tyler Taylor (Leigh Anne), Tiffany Taylor Smith, McGregor N. Lott (Mary Elizabeth), Virginia Lott-Shaw (Megan Lott-Shaw), Jim Lott (Courtney), Jim McLeod (Samone), John McLeod. Eight great-grandchildren: Andrew Taylor, Anna Taylor, Sydney Taylor, Taylor Smith, Briggs Smith, Candler Lott, Harris Lott, Taylor Lott and a host of nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Virginia is preceded in death by two children: John Herschel Taylor Jr., Miss. Edith Gay Taylor; six siblings: Alvin Grant, Russell Grant, Inez Hobbs, Helen Hobbs, Grace Estes and Lucille Cheshire.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Oglethorpe Baptist Church, P.O. Box 267, Oglethorpe, Georgia 31068.
