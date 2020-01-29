Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Service 10:00 AM Christ UMC Send Flowers Obituary

Ansel Warner Peck

January 26, 1939 - January 21, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia- A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Ansel Peck, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The son of the late Hananiah and Adina Peck, Ansel was born in Clarendon, Jamaica.

His professional career began in accounting at The Jamaica Telephone Company. An entrepreneur at heart, he ended his career with The Jamaica Telephone Company after 22 years as a junior executive. Ansel was the owner and Chief Executive Office of three companies; Western Road Works, Builders & Pipelayers, and Traders International where he worked to introduce pimento and other products to Europe. Ansel worked in concert with Thacker International, in the construction of the World Trade Center of New Orleans. He migrated to the United States in 1991 to join his family. His professional career ended at Trane Air Conditioners. He was a rather reserved individual but that never stopped him from being compassionate and helping anyone in need. A man of sound doctrine, Ansel was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. He enjoyed attending the Iron Man Breakfast Club at the Wellston Center and the Men's Fellowship at First Baptist Church of Centerville. One could always find him singing hymns day and night; He could even tell you who composed those hymns and where they originated from. A politician at heart, Ansel was on the Board of the Ministry of Health (Jamaica), former Chair of the Youth Arm of the Jamaica Labor Party, former deputy Chair Republican Central Committee for Georgia, and served on various Houston County Committees. He enjoyed campaigning for those he supported. One of the activities that Ansel enjoyed the most was being outside and working in his yard. Just like everything else he did, Ansel took great care of his plants.

Most of all, Ansel had an unconditional love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He has lived a great life following his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and has left an everlasting impression on his loved ones.

In addition to his parents, Ansel was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Peck.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of two years, Beth Ann Peck; former wife of 31 years/mother of his children Peggy E. Peck, children, Richard Peck (Leslie), Gloria-Ann Norwood (Dorval), and John Peck (Dana); god daughter Ruth Ann Marie Donaldson; grandchildren, John-Mark Peck, Kimberly-Ann Norwood (Joseph); Iésha Norwood, Jason Norwood (Raquel); Kara Peck, Jalene Peck, Madison Peck, and Liam Peck; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Grayson and Devin; step-children, Brandon Quinn Tolliver (Hailey), Kayliana Grace Tolliver; step-grandchild, Awesome'dawn Tolliver; mother-in-law, Rosemary Tolliver; many treasured nieces and nephews; and special friends, John McEntire, Kelly Young, Pamela and Stan Vandusen

Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Peck will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.





