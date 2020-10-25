Anselm Anthony Smith, Sr.
February 15, 1935 - October 19, 2020
Byron, GA- Anselm Anthony Smith, Sr. of Byron passed away on October 19, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was born in Miami, Florida on February 15, 1937 to the late Joseph Smith and Naomi Gibson Chain. In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Smith, and siblings, Thomas Chain and Francine Chain.
When he was 16 years old, Anthony joined the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the Company C, 1st Airborne Battle Group, 501st Infantry, based in Fort Campbell Kentucky. He went to Airborne School at Fort Benning in Georgia and was a veteran of the Korean War. He earned a National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge, Good Conduct Medal, and Parachutist Badge during his service to the country. He was honorably discharged after completing a six year tour.
After his time in the Army, Anthony lived in New York City and started working for the U.S. Postal Service. He then started as a motor man for the New York Transit Authority. Determined to work himself up through the ranks, Anthony took a test to become a manager. He later became a transit supervisor where he oversaw emergency situations. He retired in 1988 from the New York transit after working for them for 23 years.
He then moved to Miami, Florida, his hometown, where he became a bus driver for Miami-Dade County Public School System. He retired for good from the MDCPS. During his time in Miami, he became a community activist. He ran for political office for council in Miami Gardens in 2003 and was the chairperson for the Democratic Party Committee. He created COVE, Committee of Voluntary Employees, whose purpose was to make sure the Union was doing what it was supposed to do for bus drivers and bus attendants. COVE piggybacked on what the responsibilities were for the Union. In 2003, Anthony was instrumental in incorporating the City of Miami Gardens. He was a chairperson and liaison for the Miami Gardens Police Department and the community. Anthony moved to Macon, Georgia in 2017 to live out his retired life.
A well-loved individual, Anthony was a father to everyone who knew him. He was a dedicated man who was a thousand percent committed to his family. Anthony met his wife, Pascuala Smith in the Dominican Republic. He courted her for three years before they were married on January 5, 1984. Anthony and Pascuala had been married for 36 years. Caring and kind, Anthony was a great advice-giver whose beautiful spirit and soul could be felt by everyone he came in contact with. A law-abiding citizen, he was honorable and respected the laws of his city, state and country. In his spare time, Anthony enjoyed traveling and being the family's photographer and videographer.
Left to cherish the memory of this beloved man are his wife, Pascuala Smith; children, Anthony Smith, Jr., Deanna Smith, Marsha Smith, Carrington Singletary (Shauney), Norime Smith, Viviana Lumpkin (Anthony), Naomi Smith (Ron Harris), and Aka Smith; grandchildren, D'Nesha Cornwall (Arthur), Dequan Smith (Sade), Divina Kelly, Danielle Kelly, D'Asha Smith, Tia Smith, Ebone Smith, Richard Smith, Noryme Hughes Bullard, Raquel Weaver, Aliyah Lumpkin, Reginald Harris, and Christian Harris; great grandchildren, Jaelyn Cornwall, Jenna Cornwell, Amiah Cornwall, Khalil Smith, Christian Smith, and Camisha Smith; brothers, Rodney Chain, Jr. (Katie) and Michael Chain (Lillian); sister, Janice Chain; life-long friend, Franklin Kelly (Maria); and a host of nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, mother and father-in-law and friends.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at McCullough Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the McCullough Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Anthony will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Anselm's memory can be made to Grady Health Foundation, 191 Peachtree Street, N.E., Suite 820, Atlanta, GA 30303 and designate the neurological department on the donations.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
View the online memorial for Anselm Anthony Smith, Sr.