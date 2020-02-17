Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ansley DeLeah Morris. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 (478)-788-2929 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Byron Baptist Church Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Byron Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ansley DeLeah Morris

December 5, 1995 - February 13, 2020

Byron, Georgia- Ansley DeLeah Morris, 24, of Byron, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A celebration of Ansley's life will be held on Monday, February 17, at 3:00 PM at Byron Baptist Church, with Reverend Bill Barnes, Dr. Doug McCart, and Reverend Terry Cliett officiating. The family will have a time of visitation from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the church. Burial will be private.

Ansley was born on December 5, 1995, in Macon, Georgia, but lived her life as a "hometown girl" of Byron. She was a graduate of Peach County High School and a member of Byron Baptist Church. Ansley attended Armstrong State University and Southside Baptist Church while in Savannah. Later, she worked at Bed Bath and Beyond. Ansley had an infectious laugh that would make every heart smile, a great sense of humor, and tremendous dry wit. She spent her free time reading and fishing with her Uncle Terry. Ansley was a talented artist who loved to paint. She always encouraged everyone around her and helped others, all while saying, "I'm fine." Ansley had a special love for dogs, especially her own dog, Samson. She was brought much joy by being an "awesome aunt." There was much more to Ansley's life than words can describe or that this paragraph will hold.

Ansley was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Fred and Carolyn Morris.

Left to cherish Ansley's memory are her parents, Marshael and Joyia Morris; brother, Nicolas Morris (Ashlee); sister, DeLacey Bryant (Alex); nephew, Graham Bryant; maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Cliett; uncles, Terry Cliett (Sandy), Vic Cliett (Andrea), Randy Cliett (Stephanie), and Merrill Morris (Elaine); aunt, Melinda Bowen (Rick); several cousins; and dear, precious friends.

The family will graciously accept flowers, or donations may be made in Ansley's honor to: Byron Baptist Church, 100 W White Rd, Byron, GA 31008.

