Anthony "Tony" Andrews
January 13, 1962 - February 5, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Anthony "Tony" John Andrews, 57, passed away December 5, 2019 in a tragic motor vehicle accident. There will be visitation on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM and a Funeral Service on Monday, December 9, 2019 2:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory.
Tony was born January 13, 1962 to Steven and Patricia Andrews, in Watertown, NY. He was a skilled construction mason for many years, working along side his father. Tony went back to school to become an RN and specialized in Emergency Nursing. He touched many lives in his professional career. Tony was highly respected by his colleagues and was known for his humor and fun loving spirit. He loved to play golf, listen to music, and watching UGA football and the New York Yankees. Preceded in death by his mother, father, nephew Michael, and father-in-law William Lewis.
Tony is survived by his mother-in-law Betty Lewis; sister, Andrea Bates(Michael); brother, David Andrews(Carrie); former spouse, Ronda Andrews; significant other Daphne Brown; son, P.J. Lewis; daughters, Tori Cabasares(Hanz) and Kati Pelham(Stephen); 7 grandchildren; 2 nephews; 2 nieces; and many extended family members who loved him dearly.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Anthony "Tony" Andrews
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019