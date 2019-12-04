Anthony "Keith" Brown
August 8, 1962 - December 2, 2019
Gray, Georgia- Gray Georgia- Anthony "Keith" Brown, 57, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. At the request of the family, all services will be private.
Keith was born on August 22, 1962, in Macon, GA. to the late Willie Joe and Annie Lucille Kitchens Brown. His favorite past time was listening to music. He owned the Cutting Edge where he did lettering and stripping on vehicles. Keith will be missed by all who knew him.
His memory will forever be cherished by his 2 sons, Kameron Brown (Darina), Geoffrey Brown; sister, Teresa Dees (Charlie); brother, Robert Brown (Stacey); sister, Terri Brown and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given toward Keith's burial marker, P.O. Box 6415, Macon, GA. 31213.
Please go to www.heritagememorial
funeralhome.com to sign the online guest book and to leave a condolence for the family. It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Brown's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Anthony "Keith" Brown
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019