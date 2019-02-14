Anthony "Tony" George Dziadul
September 12, 1941 - February 11, 2019
Macon , GA- Anthony "Tony" Dziadul, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Macon, GA after a valiant battle with a long illness. A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Wildwood Baptist Church, 701 Greentree Parkway, Macon GA 31220.
Tony Dziadul was born on September 12, 1941 in Hartford, CT to his parents, Anthony and Muriel Dziadul. He worked as an Autobody Mechanic for many years. He and his wife sponsored many Russian refugee families throughout the years.
Mr. Dziadul is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Dziadul; son, Tony (Elena) Dziadul of Gloucester, VA; son, Ron (Debbie) Dziadul of Enfield, CT; son, Paul (Elizabeth) Dziadul of Macon, GA; daughter, Sherry (Jere) Martin of Milner, GA; son, Andrew Dziadul; son, David Dziadul; brothers, Edward and Kenny Dziadul; sister, Gail (Dick) Isemonger and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy; daughter, Anna; and his brothers Tom and Jerry Dziadul.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019