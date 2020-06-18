Anthony Jerome Breazeal
Macon, GA- Anthony Jerome Breazeal, 62, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Services will be private.
Survivors includes his mother, Lena Mae Lindsey; four sisters, Wanda (Larry) Jones, Christine (Marvin) Alford, Betty Chaney and Janice Webb; four brothers, Dennis Breazeal, Gerald Clover, Hollis Breazeal, Calvin Lambert and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Anthony Jerome Breazeal
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 18, 2020.