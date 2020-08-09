1/1
Anthony "Tony" Knappenberger
1956 - 2020
December 10, 1956 - July 3, 2020
Jacksonville, Florida - "Tony" Knappenberger , 63, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away unexpectedly on July 3 Tony was born and spent his childhood in Macon to JoAnn Peavy Knappenberger and John William Knappenberger.
He is survived by his former wife, Wanda Upshaw Knappenberger And her two sons Bryan and Jason Upshaw , Tony's father, John William Knappenberger, brother Dean Knappenberger ( Lauren ) , Byron ,sister, Julie Knappenberger Shelley (Andy)Roswell, Ga.
He is pre deceased by his mother JoAnn Peavy Knappenberger.
Adhering to Tony's request there will be no visitation and funeral.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
