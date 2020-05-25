Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn
1940 - 2020
Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn
September 7, 1940 - May 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn, 79, went to meet his Lord & Savior Saturday, May 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday under the Porte Cochere of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Pastors Edlee Mixon and Ed Chambless will officiate. Live streaming of the service may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/MaconMemorialPark/
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mikado Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon 31216.
Mac was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Verlin Britt Yaughn and Onie Howard Yaughn. He was retired from Bell South and was a member of Mikado Baptist Church, the Jehovah Jirah Sunday School Class and the Dixie Seniors Golf Group.
Mac is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Yaughn of Macon; children, Vicki Wilcher (David) of Houston, TX, Sherri DeFabio of Canton, Amy Russell of Macon, and Mack Yaughn of Longmont, CO; grandchildren, Sage, Cameron, Ralston, Lauren, Ashley, Jonathan, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Jack, Jett, Kylie, Reid, and Perrie; sisters, Diane Stefano of Milledgeville and Edie Mixon of Macon.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn



Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
