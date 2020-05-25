Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn
September 7, 1940 - May 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Anthony Malcolm "Mac" Yaughn, 79, went to meet his Lord & Savior Saturday, May 23, 2020. A private memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday under the Porte Cochere of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Pastors Edlee Mixon and Ed Chambless will officiate. Live streaming of the service may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/MaconMemorialPark/
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mikado Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6751 Houston Road, Macon 31216.
Mac was born in Macon, Georgia the son of the late Verlin Britt Yaughn and Onie Howard Yaughn. He was retired from Bell South and was a member of Mikado Baptist Church, the Jehovah Jirah Sunday School Class and the Dixie Seniors Golf Group.
Mac is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Yaughn of Macon; children, Vicki Wilcher (David) of Houston, TX, Sherri DeFabio of Canton, Amy Russell of Macon, and Mack Yaughn of Longmont, CO; grandchildren, Sage, Cameron, Ralston, Lauren, Ashley, Jonathan, and Hannah; great-grandchildren, Jack, Jett, Kylie, Reid, and Perrie; sisters, Diane Stefano of Milledgeville and Edie Mixon of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.