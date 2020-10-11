Anthony "Tony" Panzica
Feb. 9, 1933 - Oct. 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Anthony "Tony" Panzica, 87, died at home, on Wednesday October 7, 2020, with family by his side. A traditional Catholic Mass will be held at 11 o'clock on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, led by Father Scott Winchel. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 o'clock, with military honors. A Rosary will be said on Monday evening, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, beginning at 5 o'clock, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Funeral services will be livestreamed via facebook, search for St Joseph Catholic Church Macon.
Tony was born in Chicago, Illinois, to his late Italian parents, Nicholas and Frances Cottone Panzica. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Tony was a former Honorary Commander of the American Legion in Chicago and an American Legion member for over 50 years. He retired as a truck driver, employed by the City of Chicago, after 37 years of service. Tony and his wife Evelyn have been members of St. Joseph Catholic Church since their move to Macon, Georgia, in July of 2015. He was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Susan and Laura Panzica.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Evelyn Ostrowsky Panzica of Macon; a son, Anthony N. Panzica of Chicago; daughters Cindy Brewster (Wayne), and Kristina Koch, all of Knoxville, GA; 5 grandchildren, Tyler and Colton Brewster, Anthony V., Joe, and Theresa Panzica; 6 great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowsbr.com
to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Anthony "Tony" Panzica