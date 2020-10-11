1/
Anthony "Tony" Panzica
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Panzica
Feb. 9, 1933 - Oct. 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Anthony "Tony" Panzica, 87, died at home, on Wednesday October 7, 2020, with family by his side. A traditional Catholic Mass will be held at 11 o'clock on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, led by Father Scott Winchel. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery at 2 o'clock, with military honors. A Rosary will be said on Monday evening, at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, beginning at 5 o'clock, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar Street, Macon, GA 31201, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Funeral services will be livestreamed via facebook, search for St Joseph Catholic Church Macon.
Tony was born in Chicago, Illinois, to his late Italian parents, Nicholas and Frances Cottone Panzica. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Tony was a former Honorary Commander of the American Legion in Chicago and an American Legion member for over 50 years. He retired as a truck driver, employed by the City of Chicago, after 37 years of service. Tony and his wife Evelyn have been members of St. Joseph Catholic Church since their move to Macon, Georgia, in July of 2015. He was preceded in death by 2 daughters, Susan and Laura Panzica.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Evelyn Ostrowsky Panzica of Macon; a son, Anthony N. Panzica of Chicago; daughters Cindy Brewster (Wayne), and Kristina Koch, all of Knoxville, GA; 5 grandchildren, Tyler and Colton Brewster, Anthony V., Joe, and Theresa Panzica; 6 great grandchildren.
Visit www.snowsbr.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Anthony "Tony" Panzica



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Rosary
05:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
05:30 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Burial
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Aleksandra Nowakowska
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved