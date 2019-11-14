Anthony Ray Francis
January 22, 1975 - November 09, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Anthony Ray Francis. A Life of Celebration will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at I. Edwin Mack Fellowship & Worship Center located at 3820 Houston Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Mount Olive AME Church Cemetery in Monticello, Florida. Pastor I. Edwin Mack will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 7107 Heather Lane, Macon, Georgia 31216. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 14, 2019