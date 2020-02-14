Mr. Anthony Smith
June 19, 1961 - February 3, 2020
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia- Home-going service for Mr. Anthony Smith will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Deliverance Tabernacle Holiness Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories to his Wife Iya Smith; Children: Gerrard Smith, Anthony Jovan Smith, Iyanna Smith, Antonio Williams(Tinisha), and Makayla; Siblings: Mello Canion-Cone, Thomas Canion, Fannie Grant, Ruth Boykin(Jerry), and Eugene Canion; 14 Grand-children; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday February 14, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020