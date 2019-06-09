Antonio Derome Graddick, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Antonio Derome Graddick, Sr. will be held 2:30 PM Monday, June 10, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Terry Sanders will officiate. Interment services will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Roberta, GA. Mr. Graddick, 47, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Survivors include his mother, Linda Ann Graddick; father, Timothy Gordon Sr.; four children, Antonio Graddick, Jr., Diamond Graddick, Lonnasha Graddick, and Alonah Taylor; two sisters Terralyn (Norman) Kendrick, and Antoinette (James) Harris; four brothers, Delonzo Lowe, Timothy (Tameka) Gordon, Jr., Kelsey Gordon, and Terrence Gordon; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1480 Canterbury Road.
Jones Brothers has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019