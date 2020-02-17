Antonio M. "Rock" Parker

Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Obituary
Antonio M. "Rock" Parker
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Antonio M. " Rock" Parker will be held 11 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Donald Williams will officiate. Interment services will follow at Mt Calvary Baptist Church (Lakeside). Mr. Parker, 41, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, April Palmer; two children, Sharell Parker and Katoria Parker; grandfather, Jesse Parker and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3558 Mogul Rd., Macon from 6 - 8 PM.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2020
