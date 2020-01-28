In Loving Memory of
Apostle
Albert Phelps
April 29, 1932 - Jan. 28, 2011
Nine years ago, Apostle Albert Phelps answered the call from the Lord. He is dearly missed by his devoted wife, Sr. Pastor Ethel Phelps, son, Pastor Alex Phelps, and Church Family. He taught the ministry from day one to always look for salvation, deliverance, healing, and blessings. With the teachings of the Word of God, the ministry today has been able to continue the legacy he started unto the Lord. We are committed in our commission to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ all over the world.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 28, 2020