Apostle Roy H. Phinazee Jr.

Apostle Roy H. Phinazee Jr.

May 16, 1942 - March 23, 2019

Macon, GA- Went home to be with the lord, March 23, 2019.

Son of the late Rev. Eddie and Lillie Willis of Forsyth GA., the late Mr. Roy Phinazee Sr. of Atlanta GA, and the brother of the late Jimmy Joe Brown

He is survived by one son Terrell Phinazee two daughters Angel Clowers and Michelle Cummings. Two devoted niece Tanya B. Sallette and Brenda Brown Taylor. 9 grandchildren 1 great grand child. A host of nieces and nephew and relatives. Apostle Phinazee shared in the gospel with a host of pastors and leaders from all across the country.

He hold a master of Divinity degree from Miracle Valley Bible Collage. He traveled through out the country with Rev A A Allen ministries. He was a great man of God well known around middle GA. Family contact (478) 297-9215.

Home Going Memorial, Saturday April 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Bentley and Sons Centreplex no. 2 1031 Shurling Dr. Macon GA. Rev. Rufus Whatley Officiating. Daniels crematory services handle arrangements.





Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019

