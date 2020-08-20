April Goble
April 13, 1967 - August 16, 2020
Waxhaw, NC- Mrs. April Anderson Goble, 53, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Atrium Health- Pineville Medical Center. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 5-8 PM today at the Goble Residence in Waxhaw, NC. A memorial service will be held from 5-8 PM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Sealy residence in Hawkinsville, GA. For more information including location and directions, please contact Heritage Funeral Home- Ballantyne Chapel at (704)714-1540.
April was born April 13, 1967 in Hawkinsville, Georgia to the late Piney and Mae Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Piney Anderson, Jr. She will be remembered for her deep love of the color purple, her dog Whiskey, Homescapes powerUps, TLC's 90 Day Fiance, and Viva Pinata. April is survived by her husband, Casey Goble; daughter, Keegan Helms (Will); and by her son, Kohen Goble- all of Waxhaw, NC. She is also survived by her sister, Tracee Sealy (Ron) of Hawkinsville, GA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the LMS Foundation by visiting www.lmsdr.org
. View the online memorial for April Goble